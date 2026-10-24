Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch recovers two firearms from Surat

The Mumbai Police's crime branch team has recovered two firearms allegedly used by assailants to fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car and ten live cartridges from Surat in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

The recovery was made on Friday during targeted operational raids conducted by investigating officials in connection with the case.

According to a police official, crime branch teams tracked the logistical trail of the weapons provided to the assailants, leading them to a hideout in Surat where the firearms were recovered.

The recovered weapons and ammunition have been sent for forensic examination and ballistic testing to match them with the empty shell casings retrieved from the crime scene.

Further investigation is underway to trace additional links in the supply chain, the police official added.

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18 before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.