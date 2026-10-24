Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch recovers two illegal guns,10 cartridges in Surat

AHMEDABAD: The Mumbai Crime Branch recovered two illegal firearms and 10 live cartridges from an open area near Surat Railway Station on October 23 in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Investigators are probing the weapons’ supply chain, the accused’s links in Gujarat and whether local associates helped conceal the arms.

The recovery has brought Gujarat into the widening probe and raised questions about how the firearms reached the city and who helped the accused hide them.

According to sources, investigators traced the concealed weapons to an open area approximately one kilometre from Surat Railway Station. Acting on leads developed during the investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch team launched a covert search operation and recovered the firearms and ammunition.

The choice of a location near a major railway station has now become a key line of inquiry. Investigators are examining why the accused allegedly selected the spot to stash the weapons and whether anyone in Surat provided logistical support, shelter or assistance in concealing the cache. Police are also working to establish the firearms’ origin and identify those involved in supplying them.

The case was registered with the Mumbai DCB CID on October 19. Legal proceedings have been initiated under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The recovery marks a crucial development as investigators seek to connect the weapons to the shooting and establish the roles of those involved.