Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch recovers two illegal guns,10 cartridges in Surat

AHMEDABAD: The Mumbai Crime Branch recovered two illegal firearms and 10 live cartridges from an open area near Surat Railway Station on October 23 in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Investigators are probing the weapons’ supply chain, the accused’s links in Gujarat and whether local associates helped conceal the arms.
The recovery has brought Gujarat into the widening probe and raised questions about how the firearms reached the city and who helped the accused hide them.
According to sources, investigators traced the concealed weapons to an open area approximately one kilometre from Surat Railway Station. Acting on leads developed during the investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch team launched a covert search operation and recovered the firearms and ammunition.
The choice of a location near a major railway station has now become a key line of inquiry. Investigators are examining why the accused allegedly selected the spot to stash the weapons and whether anyone in Surat provided logistical support, shelter or assistance in concealing the cache. Police are also working to establish the firearms’ origin and identify those involved in supplying them.
The case was registered with the Mumbai DCB CID on October 19. Legal proceedings have been initiated under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The recovery marks a crucial development as investigators seek to connect the weapons to the shooting and establish the roles of those involved.
The firing occurred near Pushpa Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where Tiger’s car had stopped as he returned from playing football. According to the account provided, three men arrived on a motorcycle and fired five rounds at the vehicle, triggering panic among people gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Tiger escaped a direct bullet injury but suffered injuries to his right hand from flying glass shards. His driver and another individual were reportedly wounded by gunfire.
The investigation also took a serious turn after a social media post and an audio clip allegedly claiming responsibility for the attack began circulating online. An individual identified as Anil Pandit, purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was reported to have claimed responsibility.
The message reportedly warned that anyone working with Salman Khan would face a similar fate, suggesting a possible threat extending beyond the immediate target. However, the authenticity of the claim and the alleged gang connection require police verification.
With the Surat recovery, investigators are now pursuing the weapons’ supply chain, possible local links and the motive behind the attack. The central question remains whether the firearms recovered in Gujarat were used in the shooting and how far the network behind the incident extends.