Efforts underway to label 'Rs 500 Crore' audio clip fake: Manoj Jarange

JALNA: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday claimed that authorities are making all efforts to brand the controversial "Rs 500 crore" audio clip he released as fake.

Jarange also defended Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, has no connection to the audio clip. The Maharashtra BJP had previously accused Raut of being behind the clip- an allegation Raut firmly dismissed as baseless.

The audio clip, released by Jarange on Thursday, contained a purported conversation between BJP functionaries about the quota activist being paid Rs 500 crore through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jarange alleged those who had conspired to undermine the Maratha reservation agitation were shocked after the audio clip surfaced and were now trying to discredit it by claiming it had been generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

The viral audio clip was genuine, Jarange asserted while addressing reporters in Ankushnagar here.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde must ensure a thorough investigation into the recording, including its forensic examination. If the chief minister fails to bring out the truth, it will raise questions about his own involvement in the conspiracy," Jarange claimed.