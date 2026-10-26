Sanjay Raut writes to Shah, seeks ED probe into Jarange's audio clip on 'Rs 500 crore' payout

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into allegations that Rs 500 crore was paid to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

In his letter, the Rajya Sabha MP described the allegations, which emerged through an audio clip released by Jarange, as extremely serious. He said the alleged involvement of Rs 500 crore raised several questions that required an immediate and thorough investigation.

Last week, Jarange released an audio clip purportedly featuring a conversation in which it was alleged that Rs 500 crore had been routed to him through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jarange has denied receiving any money and alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched against him because he was raising issues concerning farmers and ordinary citizens. Both Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde have also rejected the allegations.

Raut called for an investigation to establish the source and destination of the alleged funds.

“Who gave Rs 500 crore to whom, and if this money did not reach Jarange Patil, where did it disappear? From where did such a huge sum of money come, and where did it go?” he asked.