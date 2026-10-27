Bombay HC quashes FIR against Pune student for social media post over Operation Sindoor

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed a criminal case registered against a 20-year-old engineering student for reposting a controversial comment after 'Operation Sindoor', observing that the post was an isolated act followed by voluntary deletion and remorse.

A chance is required to be given in such cases, a single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav said, noting that the student has already suffered custody.

"That in itself for a young student is a scar which cannot be erased easily," Justice Jadhav said.

The woman student from a private college in Pune was arrested on May 9, 2025, over the controversial Instagram repost related to Indo-Pak tensions following Operation Sindoor.

Justice Jadhav observed that the accused was a young student, and the incident appears to be an isolated act of re-posting (content), followed by its voluntary deletion and an expression of remorse, probably because of the exuberance of youth and age.

The student was not the author or creator of the original post, the HC noted in its order.

"The post is undoubtedly contentious, arousing passion and hatred. However, the applicant's (student) role is confined to re-posting the said post which was already available on the social media platform," it said.

The particular content reposted by the student pertained to religion and religious sentiments, and hence the same requires to be considered with sensitivity and responsibility, particularly in a society comprising persons belonging to different religious communities, Justice Jadhav said.