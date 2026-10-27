Maharashtra govt approves Rs 7,500 crore for drought relief; 1.5 crore farmers to get Rs 5,000 advance

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs 7,500 crore provision to provide advance financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to eligible farmers in 304 drought-hit talukas across the state ahead of Diwali.

The Rs 5000 financial assistance is expected to benefit around 1.5 crore farmers, and this amount will be transferred directly to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Under the scheme, farmers in the 304 drought-hit taluks whose crops have suffered more than 33 per cent damage will be eligible for the advance payment.

The state administration has also initiated survey to finalise the crop damage assessments and area-wise details to determine the assistance payable to affected farmers. The advance payment is intended to provide immediate financial support ahead of the Diwali festival while the assessment and relief process continues.