Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar seeks an update on Baramati plane crash probe report

Mr Pawar stressed the need to expedite the investigation and ensure that it is completed transparently and without delay.

“The truth behind Ajit Dada’s plane crash is not merely a matter concerning one family; it is also a question of the trust of millions of people who loved him immensely,” Jay Ajit Pawar said.

He said it was essential to address the questions in the minds of the public, thoroughly investigate every significant aspect of the crash, and bring the truth before the people. “We need a serious and comprehensive investigation into all relevant aspects of this case without any delay. Besides, the necessary action should also be ensured, and those responsible should also be held accountable,” Pawar said, adding that he would continue to pursue the matter until the truth behind Ajit Dada’s plane crash comes to light.

Meanwhile, NCP lost badly in the MLC election. It lost its sitting MLC seat from Sambhaji Nagar. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel, taking a swipe at his party leadership on social media, said, “Today’s MLC (Vidhan Parishad) election results serve as a definitive wake-up call. The time has come for urgent introspection to rebuild trust, realign our priorities, and fix our organisational structure.”

Sources said that Mr Patel and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar crossed over several issues. "Mr. Patel has been sidelined in the party, and many key decisions and appointments of the party are taken without consulting Mr. Patel. Therefore, he is feeling ignored in his own party. And his social media post should be read in that context only," said the senior leader.