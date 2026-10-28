BJP suffers setback in Nagpur as Congress wins MLC seat on Fadnavis and RSS home turf

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance suffered a setback in the biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, winning two of the five seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi secured three.

The BJP contested three seats but won only one, while its ally Shiv Sena contested two and won one. Among the opposition parties, the NCP (SP) contested two seats and won both, while the Congress contested two and won one.

The BJP suffered a major setback in Nagpur, the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where Congress candidate Abhijeet Wanjari defeated BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale in a closely fought contest for the Graduate constituency seat.

The Nagpur Graduate constituency result unfolded like a thriller, with the suspense lasting until the final round of counting. In the first round of first-preference votes, the Congress candidate secured more votes than his BJP rival. However, the BJP candidate moved ahead on second-preference votes.

Neither candidate secured the required quota, forcing the count to proceed to the third-preference stage. Votes from NCP (SP) rebel and independent candidate Nilesh Karande's second-preference ballots were then counted. Wanjari narrowed the gap with Kohale and eventually won by 2,500 votes.

Independent candidate Nilesh Karande had sought to dent the Congress candidate's prospects in the Nagpur Graduate constituency by drawing 25,000 anti-BJP votes. However, Wanjari secured more second-preference votes from Karande's ballots than the BJP candidate, changing the outcome of the contest.