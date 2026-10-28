Thane court sentences man to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting five-year-old

A special POCSO court in Thane has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in 2019, relying on the child’s testimony and observing that the defence had failed to establish that she was tutored.

In its judgment pronounced on Tuesday, special court judge G T Pawar held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the accused, identified as Aakash Baburao Thorat.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on the afternoon of December 1, 2019, when the victim, then aged 5, had gone to play at her neighbour's house in a chawl (row tenement) in the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The accused, who resided in the neighbourhood, lured the child to his house, played television for her, and then sexually assaulted her.

The terrified child later returned home and informed about the incident to her mother, who subsequently confronted the accused before reporting the matter to the police, the prosecution said.

Following an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet. The accused was charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the trial, the prosecution examined three key witnesses - the victim, her mother and the investigating officer, alongside documentary evidence.

"The evidence of the victim is of sterling quality and defence has failed to impeach her evidence or bring on record any material to establish that she was tutored. Hence, I am relying upon her evidence," the judge said.