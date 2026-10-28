Tribals call off Mumbai march after Maharashtra CM assures time-bound action on demands

Thousands of tribals on Wednesday called off their march towards the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured them of time-bound action on their demands, including education, forest rights, drinking water and rehabilitation.

Nearly 49,000 people had set out from Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday afternoon as part of the ‘Samvidhan Hakk Sangharsh Morcha’, led by Shramjeevi Sanghatna founder Vivek Pandit. The protesters had arrived from Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik districts.

A delegation of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, which works for tribal rights, met Fadnavis, who directed officials to expedite measures to address the community’s concerns and prepare time-bound action plans.

The protesters sought free, quality and skill-oriented education for tribal students up to the age of 18, dedicated educational complexes in every taluka, settlement of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act and access to clean drinking water in tribal hamlets.

Deputy Chief Minister and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde reached the Kharigaon toll plaza in Thane late Tuesday night to address the protesters and inform them about several government resolutions (GRs) issued to address their demands.