Tiger Shroff firing case: Court remands all 11 accused in police custody till November 6

A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded all 11 accused in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case in police custody till November 6.

The accused were produced before special judge Satyanarayan Navandar after being re-arrested under the stringent anti-organised crime law.

Seeking 10 days of custody, the police told the court that detailed interrogation was necessary to uncover the alleged deep-rooted conspiracy behind the attack.

The police invoked MCOCA provisions on Tuesday against the 11 people arrested so far in connection with the October 18 firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Two shooters allegedly fired five rounds at Shroff’s car as he was leaving a football ground. The 36-year-old Baaghi actor escaped largely unhurt, but his driver and a bystander, a vlogger, sustained injuries.

Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing in social media posts. Police have named Anil Pandit, an aide of jailed gangster Bishnoi, as a wanted accused in the case.

Of the 11 accused arrested so far, three were apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan, while the remaining eight were held at different locations in Delhi and Haryana.

Under MCOCA, a court can grant bail only if it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty. The law allows police up to 180 days, compared with 90 days under ordinary criminal law, to file a chargesheet. It also permits investigators to seek extended custody of the accused.

Confessions recorded before an officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police rank are admissible as evidence in MCOCA cases. Under ordinary criminal law, confessions are admissible only when recorded before a magistrate.

(With inputs from PTI)