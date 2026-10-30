BJP calls Shiv Sena leader "monkey strap brand"; Sena predicts government change in three-four months

MUMBAI: The political confrontation between the BJP and the Shiv Sena has taken an ugly turn after the BJP lost its majority of seats in the Maharashtra state legislative council, including the Nagpur Graduate constituency.

The BJP and Shiv Sena have started blaming each other for the debacle of the majority of seats in the MLC elections. Shiv Sena even trained its gun, demanding a change of the guard in the state.

Sena said that the current leadership of the Mahayuti is unable to handle the students and unemployed youth crisis; therefore, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should be entrusted with the responsibility of Mahayuti leadership for better political prospects.

Sena argued that Mahayuti came to power in 2024 under the leadership of Eknath Shinde only so Mr Shinde would be the right and better person to lead the government.

The demand of Shiv Sena for a change of leadership has not gone well with the BJP in Maharashtra. BJP alleged that the people who were not loyal and committed to one political front should not teach the BJP what to do and what not do?

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban, taking potshots at Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar, said that the person who roamed with 12 different political parties should not tell the BJP what to do and what not to do. He said the Monkey face-like brand person has no moral authority to teach the BJP.