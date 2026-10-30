BJP calls Shiv Sena leader "monkey strap brand"; Sena predicts government change in three-four months

MUMBAI: The political confrontation between the BJP and the Shiv Sena has taken an ugly turn after the BJP lost its majority of seats in the Maharashtra state legislative council, including the Nagpur Graduate constituency.
The BJP and Shiv Sena have started blaming each other for the debacle of the majority of seats in the MLC elections. Shiv Sena even trained its gun, demanding a change of the guard in the state.
Sena said that the current leadership of the Mahayuti is unable to handle the students and unemployed youth crisis; therefore, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should be entrusted with the responsibility of Mahayuti leadership for better political prospects.
Sena argued that Mahayuti came to power in 2024 under the leadership of Eknath Shinde only so Mr Shinde would be the right and better person to lead the government.
The demand of Shiv Sena for a change of leadership has not gone well with the BJP in Maharashtra. BJP alleged that the people who were not loyal and committed to one political front should not teach the BJP what to do and what not do?
Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban, taking potshots at Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar, said that the person who roamed with 12 different political parties should not tell the BJP what to do and what not to do. He said the Monkey face-like brand person has no moral authority to teach the BJP.
"Mr Dhangekar has lost the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. So, what is his political standing? He has stooped low and is criticising Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP, and me. Dhangekar has exposed him through his low-quality and brainless argument. He is a Makad Chhap brand -- Monkey strap brand person who not only lost the Lok Sabha polls, but even lost the state assembly and corporation elections as well. Pune people have taught him a great humiliating lesson. Despite that, he is not learning anything. He could not stick with one party," Ban alleged.
Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Gaikwad said that the BJP spokesperson should watch his words before uttering them. He said each one has the right to defend his own party and criticise others, but the language of criticism should follow some decorum.
"M Ban is stooping so low that he is using low-level gutter language against the Shiv Sena leader. We are confident that very soon Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In the next three to four months, there will be a big political earthquake, and all equations will change. The next year will be Sena's year," Shirsat said.
Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane slammed the BJP spokesperson for criticising deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Mr Rane said that Mr Ban had just started his politics, so he should be careful before speaking out and criticising Eknath Shinde like a tall person.
"I do not know Mr Ban personally, and he is not my friend as well as Mr Ban claimed in his press conference. When I was first elected as Lok Sabha MP, Mr Ban, the BJP spokesperson, was in primary school in half chaddi so Mr Ban should watch his words before uttering. Otherwise, there will be serious consequences," Rane said.
Meanwhile, DCM Eknath Shinde appealed to his party leaders and the BJP not to stretch more that will strain the relationship between the BJP and Shiv Sena.