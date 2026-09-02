Barefoot mother wins marathon in Maharashtra to support daughters’ education

A 47-year-old mother, Ramabai Ranveer, from Ambajogai in Maharashtra’s Beed district, won a local marathon by running 3 km barefoot in a sari to earn prize money for her daughters’ education, reports said.

The race, known locally as the ‘Amrit Daud’, was organised as part of celebrations marking a milestone of an educational complex in the town. The marathon covered the route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Bhagyanagar Chowk and attracted participants of different ages.

Ranveer reportedly began the race wearing a simple sari and slippers. However, as she ran, her slippers began slipping on the road, making it difficult for her to maintain her pace. Determined not to give up, she removed them and continued running barefoot.

Despite competing against younger participants dressed in tracksuits and wearing professional running shoes, Ranveer maintained her pace and eventually crossed the finish line first. Her unexpected victory drew attention and admiration from spectators and fellow participants.

For Ranveer, however, the race was about more than winning. She was motivated by the opportunity to earn the cash prize, which she planned to use towards her daughters’ education and books.

The official prize was reportedly Rs 3,000. However, Ranveer said she received Rs 5,000 and planned to use the money to buy educational supplies for her daughters.

“I’m so happy they gave me Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,000. I bought notebooks and pens for my daughter Pooja. The remaining money is for Arti,” she was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The victory has since become a story of courage and perseverance in Ambajogai. Her remarkable victory has garnered attention on social media.