Bombay HC orders CBI investigation into death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, following a plea by her father questioning the circumstances surrounding her death in 2020.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said the CBI shall register an FIR and record the statement of the deceased's father, Satish Salian, but no person shall be treated as an accused until and unless there is sufficient material gathered against them during the probe.

Disha Salian had also worked as manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020. A CBI probe had also been ordered in that case.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. The city police then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The high court on Wednesday ordered the Mumbai police to hand over all Disha Salian death case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forthwith.

"In case the investigation reveals that no case is made out, then the CBI shall file the appropriate summary report before the court concerned," the bench said.

Satish Salian would be at liberty to challenge the report, the court said.

The bench said the CBI shall hand over the case to a senior officer for probe.