‘FIR for removing Modi’s photo, none for Ajit Pawar’s death’: Supriya Sule attacks Maharashtra govt

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday questioned the Maharashtra government’s decision to register a case against MNS leader Amit Thackeray over the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph, while alleging that no FIR had been registered in connection with the death of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash.

Addressing a press conference, Sule said the government had acted swiftly against Thackeray for allegedly removing Modi’s photograph from a wall at a government polytechnic in Pune, but had not registered an FIR over the death of Ajit Pawar.

“You register an FIR against him just for taking down a photo from a wall, but such a major plane crash occurred where a sitting Deputy Chief Minister lost his life, and no FIR has been registered yet,” Sule said.

“Why no FIR has been registered regarding my brother's (her cousin Ajit Pawar) death? We lost a prominent member of our family. The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is part of the current government....Have any of their 40 MLAs or eight-nine ministers ever uttered a single word demanding an FIR or a proper investigation into my brother's death? Our brother is gone, and they are enjoying power,” she said.