Social media influencer arrested over alleged defamatory videos targeting Maharashtra minister

Pune Police have arrested social media influencer and “reel star” Santosh Pandit for allegedly circulating obscene and defamatory videos targeting Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Mitali Salvekar.

Kothrud Police detained Pandit from his residence at around 1 a.m. on Thursday following complaints over videos allegedly uploaded on a YouTube account and a social media page called Rajkaran Express.

According to police, the videos were shot near SNDT College on Karve Road. Although the content was presented as an attempt to question the minister over civic issues in Pune’s Kothrud area, police allege that the videos contained abusive, obscene and sexually suggestive remarks intended to tarnish the reputations of the individuals concerned. Patil’s photograph was reportedly used in one of the videos, although he was not explicitly named.

A video showing police taking Pandit into custody was later shared on his own social media profile.

An FIR at Kothrud Police Station was registered early Thursday following a complaint by Pune resident Sarika Kamble. Pandit has been booked under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 356(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

A separate FIR was registered earlier this week at Deccan Gymkhana Police Station following a complaint by BJP corporator Sunil Pande. Pandit and an associate were booked under BNS Sections 356, 296 and 3(5).

Police are investigating the creation and circulation of the videos. Pandit was also booked in April 2026 for allegedly harassing and making obscene remarks towards a female journalist.