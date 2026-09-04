Mother, two children die after falling from Naldurg Fort bastion in Maharashtra

A 30-year-old woman and her three minor children fell from a bastion at the famous Naldurg Fort in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district, leaving the mother and two kids dead, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, they said.

According to the police, Ashwini Manohar Pol, who lived with her parents in Vhantal village, visited the historical site with her son Ajinkya (5.5 years) and twin daughters Veera and Kranti, aged two and a half years.

The four fell from the Upli bastion, the tallest point at the fort, an official said.

Ashwini and Ajinkya died at the scene, while Veera and Kranti were rushed to the Dharashiv Civil Hospital with injuries. However, Kranti also died during treatment, the official said.

Spread over 105 acres, the Naldurg fort has over 100 bastions. The Upli bastion is nearly 80 feet tall.

Ashwini had earlier joined the Maharashtra Security Force, a government security agency, but resigned 4-5 months ago, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered at Naldurg police station, he said.

‘‘The last rites of Ashwini and her two children will be performed today. The reason behind the incident will be investigated after that,’’ the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)