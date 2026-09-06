Navi Mumbai police dies by suicide, note alleges harassment by senior officers

An assistant sub-inspector posted with the Navi Mumbai Police’s Special Branch allegedly died by suicide at a lodge in Airoli, with a video message and a note accusing senior officers of prolonged mental harassment, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Pandurang Nimba Patil, checked into the lodge on Saturday afternoon. He was later found unresponsive in his room after lodge staff opened the door with a master key when he did not respond to repeated knocks, officials said.

Patil was taken to a hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said a video message and a suicide note recovered from the room contained allegations of severe emotional and professional distress.

Patil allegedly accused senior colleagues, including a former deputy commissioner of police and an assistant commissioner of police, of mentally harassing him.

In the message, Patil appealed to Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe to investigate his allegations and ensure justice for his family. He also apologised to his family and loved ones.

Following his death, Patil’s family staged a sit-in at the Rabale MIDC police station and refused to claim his body, demanding action against the officers named in the note.

His wife and daughter sought the immediate suspension and arrest of the officials allegedly accused by Patil.

Police said the Rabale MIDC police are investigating the case and verifying the contents of the note, video message and other digital records. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe, senior officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)