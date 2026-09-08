Maharashtra Cabinet approves revised 5% sports quota for government jobs

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday revised the state’s sports policy, reserving five per cent of seats in government and semi-government jobs for sportspersons.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department cancelled all earlier government resolutions (GRs), amended existing GRs and other decisions, and reserved five per cent of seats for sportspersons in government and semi-government jobs in the state. The Cabinet decision will supersede all previous government resolutions.

The Maharashtra government had earlier increased cash rewards and incentives for sportspersons who showcase their talent at national and international competitions. A gold medal winner at the National Games will now receive a cash reward of Rs 7 lakh, up from Rs 5 lakh earlier. The reward for a silver medal winner has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh, while a bronze medal winner will receive Rs 3 lakh, up from Rs 1.5 lakh.

Sportspersons participating in and winning medals at Khelo India competitions will also receive cash prizes. Gold medal winners will get Rs 3 lakh, silver medal winners Rs 2 lakh and bronze medal winners Rs 1 lakh.

Winners at the Youth Olympic and Youth Para-Olympic Games will receive Rs 50 lakh for a gold medal, Rs 30 lakh for silver and Rs 20 lakh for bronze.

The state government will also provide cash prizes for major international tennis tournaments, including the Grand Slams. Winners will receive Rs 3 crore, while runners-up will get Rs 2 crore.

The Maharashtra Cabinet also approved the Primary Healthcare Reimagined with Advanced Governance and Accessible Technology Integration project to strengthen the public health system. The project will be implemented from 2026 to 2031.

The Cabinet note also stated that a District and Additional Sessions Court will be established at Madha in Solapur district.

The Cabinet further approved the renewal of the lease of the Kaivalyadham Ishwardas Chunnilal Yogic Center in Mumbai at a concessional rate.

The Revenue Department has allotted land to the Bhikkhu Sangh United Buddhist Mission in Chembur and the Shri Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Sansthan under the development of land as part of the Pilgrimage Development Plan.