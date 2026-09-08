Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane backs VHP's call to bar Muslims from Navratri events

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has backed the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call to prevent Muslims from attending Navratri ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ events across the state, alleging that incidents of so-called “love jihad” increase during such festivals.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Monday, the BJP leader said attendees at such events should undergo identity checks and recite the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry.

“Love jihad” is a term used by right-wing activists to allege that Muslim men lure women, predominantly from the Hindu community, into relationships with the alleged aim of religious conversion.

The VHP last week announced that Muslims would not be permitted to enter ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ venues across Maharashtra during the upcoming Navratri festival. It also issued guidelines for organisers, calling for participants’ identities to be verified through Aadhaar cards and for ‘tilak’ to be applied to their foreheads.

Navratri will begin on October 11.

Rane alleged that cases of “love jihad” tend to rise during such festivals.

“Those who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events. Those coming for garba should show their identity and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry,” he said, supporting the VHP’s demand.