Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane backs VHP's call to bar Muslims from Navratri events

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has backed the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call to prevent Muslims from attending Navratri ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ events across the state, alleging that incidents of so-called “love jihad” increase during such festivals.
In an interview with PTI Videos on Monday, the BJP leader said attendees at such events should undergo identity checks and recite the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry.
“Love jihad” is a term used by right-wing activists to allege that Muslim men lure women, predominantly from the Hindu community, into relationships with the alleged aim of religious conversion.
The VHP last week announced that Muslims would not be permitted to enter ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ venues across Maharashtra during the upcoming Navratri festival. It also issued guidelines for organisers, calling for participants’ identities to be verified through Aadhaar cards and for ‘tilak’ to be applied to their foreheads.
Navratri will begin on October 11.
Rane alleged that cases of “love jihad” tend to rise during such festivals.
“Those who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events. Those coming for garba should show their identity and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry,” he said, supporting the VHP’s demand.
On the demand to curb DJ sound systems during the upcoming Ganesh festival, Rane said the rules should be applied uniformly to all religious processions.
"If DJs are not permitted during Ganesh festival celebrations, similar restrictions should apply to Eid processions as well," he said.
Loud music was played late into the night during recent Eid processions, the minister claimed, adding that Hindus follow court orders and noise rules.
He also slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over his reported remarks on alleged vulgar dances during 'Kanwar Yatra' events in parts of Uttar Pradesh, asking why criticism was directed at Hindu practices only while statements by Muslim clerics were not similarly discussed.
Some people are attempting to defame Hindu religion and Sanatan Dharma, the BJP minister asserted.
Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chhatron ki Goonj' student outreach campaign, Rane alleged that the Congress leader was only raising issues related to Manusmriti and Hindu traditions to malign Hindu culture.
"Chhatron ki Goonj is being held to defame Hindus and Sanatan Dharma. People will teach them (Congress) a lesson in the elections," Rane said.
He also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray in connection with former celebrity manager Disha Salian's death case.
Rane questioned why Thackeray's lawyer had filed an intervention application before the court if the legislator had no connection with the matter.
It is about the gangrape and murder of a woman and not a political issue, he claimed.
On September 2, the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and pulled up the Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that their probe “raises more questions than answers”.
Rane said all aspects of the case will come out now.
(With inputs from PTI)