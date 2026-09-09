Maratha quota deadlock deepens as Jarange, Mahayuti leaders trade barbs

MUMBAI: The deadlock between Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil and the Mahayuti government over Maratha reservation continued on Wednesday.

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were responsible for the poor state of the Maratha community in Maharashtra. He alleged that the two leaders were not interested in providing reservation to the Maratha community.

He also alleged that Shinde was conspiring against the community by attempting to pit Marathas against Marathas and derail the protest over its reservation demand.

“Shinde should understand that he is playing with fire. If he goes against the Maratha community, then the Maratha community will destroy him. He should not test the power of the Maratha community. If he is clever, he should understand the gravity of the situation and solve the Maratha reservation issue,” Jarange Patil said.

He alleged that the incumbent government was more interested in destroying the future of the Maratha community and its students by denying them their rights and reservation.

“The ministers are threatening us and community people. Each minister and MLA has more than 500 goons, and they plan to use them against the Maratha community and create a riot-like situation in the state. But they do not know how brave the Maratha community is. They are soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Jarange Patil said.

Shiv Sena ministers, responding to Jarange Patil's remarks, said the Maratha quota leader should not use harsh language against their leader, Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said that just as Jarange Patil had followers, Shinde also had many supporters, and urged the quota leader to watch his words before making such statements.

“We respect Mr Jarange Patil, but that does not mean we are ready to disrespect our leader, Eknath Shinde. Shinde is our leader, and he is trying to solve the problem. Each one needs to understand the situation. We are here to solve the problem, not here to create another major problem by making allegations and counter-allegations,” Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai said.