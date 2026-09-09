MPSC aspirant dies by suicide amid exam row; Opposition blames Maharashtra government, commission

MUMBAI: A Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant, Prathamesh Deshmukh, died by suicide, with the Opposition blaming the State government and the commission over alleged irregularities, including a paper leak and delays in examinations.
Deshmukh, a resident of Paranda in Dharashiv district in the Marathwada region, was reportedly burdened by a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh incurred towards coaching and other expenses.
The incident comes amid protests by civil service aspirants against the MPSC over an alleged question paper leak. The aspirants have accused the commission of jeopardising their careers and demanded accountability and strict action against those responsible for the alleged leak.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged that MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar had close ties with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and questioned why no action had been taken against him over the alleged paper leak.
Sapkal described Deshmukh’s death as a consequence of the “system” and held the State government responsible.
“The incumbent government is deaf and blind; therefore, they are unable to see the plight of the civil servant aspirants. The State government is responsible for the death of Prathamesh Deshmukh. The MPSC chairman and secretary should take responsibility and resign from their posts,” Sapkal said.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, appealed to civil service aspirants not to take the extreme step and urged them to continue their fight for justice.
“Most of the civil service aspirants come from very humble backgrounds, mainly rural and agricultural, so their lives are important to them and their families as well. Many students are facing difficulties and struggling to meet their expenses. The paper leak and delay in the exam have shattered the aspirants' dreams. How long will the aspirants tolerate this?” Dipke said.
A large number of aspirants have been protesting against the MPSC, alleging that irregularities in the examination process were affecting their careers. They have demanded that responsibility be fixed and those found responsible be dealt with strictly.
The Opposition has also stepped up its criticism of the State government and the MPSC, demanding action over the alleged irregularities and measures to address the concerns of aspirants.