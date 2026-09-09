MPSC aspirant dies by suicide amid exam row; Opposition blames Maharashtra government, commission

MUMBAI: A Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant, Prathamesh Deshmukh, died by suicide, with the Opposition blaming the State government and the commission over alleged irregularities, including a paper leak and delays in examinations.

Deshmukh, a resident of Paranda in Dharashiv district in the Marathwada region, was reportedly burdened by a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh incurred towards coaching and other expenses.

The incident comes amid protests by civil service aspirants against the MPSC over an alleged question paper leak. The aspirants have accused the commission of jeopardising their careers and demanded accountability and strict action against those responsible for the alleged leak.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged that MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar had close ties with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and questioned why no action had been taken against him over the alleged paper leak.

Sapkal described Deshmukh’s death as a consequence of the “system” and held the State government responsible.

“The incumbent government is deaf and blind; therefore, they are unable to see the plight of the civil servant aspirants. The State government is responsible for the death of Prathamesh Deshmukh. The MPSC chairman and secretary should take responsibility and resign from their posts,” Sapkal said.