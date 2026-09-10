BJP’s MLC claims Rohit Pawar may join Congress, NCP(SP) MLA hits back

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke on Thursday claimed that NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was considering joining the Congress and had toured Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondia region to “please” senior Congress leader Nana Patole.

Pawar rejected the claim and hit back at Fuke, accusing him of focusing on his political affairs instead of farmers’ concerns and alleging that the BJP leader was shielding corruption.

Fuke claimed that Pawar’s relationship with NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule had deteriorated and that senior leaders of the party were opposed to him.

“Actually, I feel that things have not worked out between him and Supriya tai in the NCP (SP). He is always at odds with Supriya tai, and because of that, senior NCP (SP) leaders are against Rohit Pawar. I can see that Rohit Pawar is thinking of joining the Congress,” Fuke said.

“He therefore toured Bhandara-Gondia to please Nana Patole,” he claimed.