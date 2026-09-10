Drought looms over Maharashtra as dry spell stretches to 40 days

MUMBAI: A drought-like situation is looming over Maharashtra as the dry spell has extended to 40 days in several parts of the state.

The prolonged dry spell has damaged Kharif crops that were nearing harvest. Maharashtra has received no significant rainfall since August 7, following heavy downpours in July 2026.

Eleven districts in Maharashtra have not received rainfall for the last 30 days, while four districts have experienced a dry spell of 34 days. Two districts have not received rainfall for the last 40 days, while four others have recorded a dry spell of 37 days.

The districts worst affected by the dry spell include Pune, Ahilya Nagar, Buldhana, Nashik, Sangli and Satara. The Marathwada region has also been severely affected, with Beed, Sambhaji Nagar, Dharashiv and Solapur witnessing prolonged periods without rainfall. The absence of rain and the extended dry spell have adversely affected the Kharif season in the region.

Cotton, soybean, corn, jowar and pulse crops are drying up due to the prolonged absence of rainfall. Farmers in the affected regions are demanding that the government declare a drought and announce a relief package.

Farmer leader Vijay Jawandia said the monsoon had been disrupted due to the El Nino effect, resulting in a prolonged dry spell. He said crops were at a critical stage and could not withstand such a long period without rainfall.

“The crops that depended on the monsoon rainfall are damaged completely. Those that depend on irrigation are not in good condition. The yield of the crops will decrease, while rain-fed crops do not even help to recover the investment. There is double whammy for the farmers, one hand they made investment through high interest borrowing to purchase seeds, fertilizers etc but other hand, the crop that growth got adversely impacted due to absence of rain,” Jawandia said.

He said the state government should not wait for the rains but immediately begin preparing a contingency plan to help farmers and mitigate their losses.