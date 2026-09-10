NCP presses demand for Finance portfolio, says it was allocated to party when Mahayuti was formed

MUMBAI: The NCP has decided to assert its position and press for the Finance Ministry portfolio for Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar chaired a core committee meeting of the party, where it was decided that a delegation comprising senior NCP leaders would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The delegation will remind them that the Finance Ministry portfolio was allocated to the NCP when the Mahayuti government was formed and was held by Ajit Pawar. The party will argue that the portfolio should now be returned to the NCP.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been holding the additional charge of the Finance Ministry following the demise of Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis had initially refused to hand over the key portfolio to Sunetra Pawar, saying she was new to the Cabinet. He had told the NCP that once she became accustomed to the functioning of the administration, he would hand over the portfolio to her.

“It has been more than seven months; the Finance Ministry is with CM Devendra Fadnavis. Now he should give it to DCM Sunetra Pawar. NCP is a major partner in the Mahayuti government, so promised portfolios should be given to NCP as a matter of mutual respect. Sunetra Pawar is experienced enough to hold the Finance portfolio now. Let her handle it, and Mr Fadnavis, as CM, is there to guide and help. But BJP should no longer keep this portfolio that was given to NCP,” said a senior NCP leader who requested anonymity.

Another NCP leader said the Finance Ministry was important because it controlled the allocation of funds for development works in constituencies.

“The fund is important, and the Finance Minister is the person in charge of the allocation of funds. Presently, we have to depend on the mercy of the Chief Minister because the Finance portfolio is with him. Earlier, it was with Ajit Pawar, so he was a powerful person and always helped NCP MLAs get funds and carry out development work in their respective constituencies,” he said.