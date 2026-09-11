CJP's Dipke urges Maharashtra govt to talk to Jarange, warns against forcible intervention

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday appealed to the Maharashtra government to listen to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange and warned against attempts to "forcibly intervene" in the agitation.

Dipke met Jarange at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, where the activist’s hunger strike entered its 14th day. He spoke to the media later.

“The government should have a dialogue with him to understand his demands. They should not even try to touch him because this is Maharashtra. There will be consequences,” Dipke said.

He said Jarange was seeking facilities for students like Prathamesh Deshmukh, an MPSC aspirant who died by suicide. Dipke, who met Deshmukh’s family in Dharashiv on Thursday, said Jarange is agitating because he wants facilities for students like Prathamesh.

“What are the chief minister and deputy CM doing? They send their children to study abroad, while the schools here are not up to the mark,” Dipke claimed.

Deshmukh (28), who was preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations, allegedly died by suicide in Pune, with a note left behind by him mentioning that he had a debt of around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Dipke, the convener, also asked whether the government wanted to keep Jarange starved for 26 days like activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had protested at Jantar Mantar supporting the CJP’s demand for accountability and the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak and exam-related irregularities.

“Does the government want to keep Manoj Jarange starved for so long? Political leaders have time to meet comedians, but no one is coming to talk to Jarange,” he said.

The government should have a dialogue with Jarange to understand his demands, he said.

“Like they did with Sonam Wangchuk, they should not even try to do it with Manoj Jarange. This is Maharashtra, and it will not work here. If anyone touches Manoj Jarange, the entire Maharashtra will come here (Antarwali Sarati),” he said.

Dipke appealed to the government and chief minister to meet Jarange and understand his demands.

He alleged that the activist has risked his life for a cause, but the government is not ready to talk to him. “Are they going to leave Manoj Jarange to die? I request the government, the CM and DCM to come here, talk to Manoj Jarange and listen to his demands because he is not asking for anything for himself,” he said.

Jarange has been agitating to demand reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes category. He has also been seeking implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and issuance of Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to eligible members of the community.

“If the government does not want more cases like Prathamesh Deshmukh, it should find a way out on the MPSC and the issues raised by Manoj Jarange. He is seeking reservation because the government is unable to provide jobs to everyone,” said Dipke.

The CJP leader said Jarange would not have launched an agitation had the government provided employment opportunities, quality education and other facilities.

“Show me a village where students have access to good schools, quality education and employment opportunities. The government has failed to provide these facilities, and that is why Manoj Jarange is struggling,” Dipke said.

(With inputs from PTI)