Maharashtra

Eight killed in road accident in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district

The victims were coming to Nagpur from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur via National Highway 53, a police official added.
Image used for representative purpose.
Image used for representative purpose.(Express Illustrations)
PTI
Updated on
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BHANDRA: Eight persons, including three children, were killed in an accident involving a truck and a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district early on Friday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am between Manegaon and Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka, they said.

“A Bolero crashed into an Eicher truck. Eight occupants of the Bolero, five adults and three children, were killed in the accident,” said a police official from the spot.

The victims were coming to Nagpur from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur via National Highway 53, he added.

road accident
Bhandara district

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