After HC rebuke, govt recalls Pune liquor ban for Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday came down on the Maharashtra government’s decision to ban liquor sale in Pune during 12 days of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, prompting the Pune Collector to withdraw the order.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said that if alcohol is banned for so many days, hospitals will get “flooded” because habitual drinkers may face serious health issues.

The bench said that while it understands that the authorities need to maintain law and order and avoid nuisance, a blanket order prohibiting licence holders from carrying on their trade for 12 days cannot be passed. With such prohibition, habitual drinkers would end up with medical issues, the judges said jokingly.

“They will flood hospitals if they don’t get to drink for 12 days,” Chief Justice Tripathi said, adding that a blanket prohibition would cause a revenue loss to the state excise department.

It cannot be said that every person who consumes alcohol would cause nuisance or a law and order issue, the bench said. “What is the rationale behind choosing only Pune? We deprecate such practice. This is a stigma on Pune residents. What are you trying to portray that only people in Pune behave badly after drinking? One district you are choosing across the state,” the court said.

After getting flak from the court, the Pune collectorate issued the fresh order stating that September 14 (first day of Ganesh festival) and September 25 (immersion day) will be dry days.

‘Habitual drinkers may face health issues’

If alcohol is banned for so many days, hospitals will get flooded because habitual drinkers may face serious health issues, the court said. It can’not be said that every person who consumes alcohol would cause nuisance or a law and order issue, it said.