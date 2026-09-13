Jarange alleges plot to 'shoot' him during Mumbai march, vows to proceed with Maratha quota stir

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday claimed Mumbai Police had denied permission for his proposed indefinite hunger strike in the city from September 19, accusing the Maharashtra government of trying to suppress his agitation, reported PTI.

Jarange also claimed the police action was contrary to the Bombay High Court's directives and accused the government of “dictatorship and high-handedness” as his hunger strike entered its 16th day.

“Why do they (government and police) assume we will violate the rules before the protest even begins? Under what law is this government functioning?” Jarange asked.

He said his legal team would challenge the police order.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court refused to pass any urgent order on a petition seeking to stop Jarange's proposed fresh protest in Mumbai. The court observed that every person has the right to protest and that no restraining order could be issued merely on the apprehension of a law and order situation.