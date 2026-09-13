Jarange alleges plot to 'shoot' him during Mumbai march, vows to proceed with Maratha quota stir

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday claimed Mumbai Police had denied permission for his proposed indefinite hunger strike in the city from September 19, accusing the Maharashtra government of trying to suppress his agitation, reported PTI.
Jarange also claimed the police action was contrary to the Bombay High Court's directives and accused the government of “dictatorship and high-handedness” as his hunger strike entered its 16th day.
“Why do they (government and police) assume we will violate the rules before the protest even begins? Under what law is this government functioning?” Jarange asked.
He said his legal team would challenge the police order.
On Friday, the Bombay High Court refused to pass any urgent order on a petition seeking to stop Jarange's proposed fresh protest in Mumbai. The court observed that every person has the right to protest and that no restraining order could be issued merely on the apprehension of a law and order situation.
Despite the denial of police permission, Jarange said he would go to Mumbai to hold the agitation, accusing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of “disturbing peace during Hindu festival”.
Jarange has called for the march during the Ganpati festivities, which will be held from September 14 to 25.
According to the PTI report, Rejecting concerns that his agitation could create law and order problems during the festival, he said, “We also celebrate Ganesh festival. The government and police are creating a conspiracy to prevent our peaceful and democratic protest. This is not the way a government should function under the rule of law.”
“We respect the Constitution and the judiciary, but we will not bow down to arbitrary government directives. Our legal team will decide on the next steps,” he added.
Reiterating that his march to Mumbai would begin as planned on September 15, Jarange said he would stop medical treatment and fluid intake in protest against the denial of police permission.
Earlier on Sunday, Jarange alleged there was a conspiracy to kill him and create trouble during his proposed march to Mumbai to press for Maratha reservation.
“There is a conspiracy to shoot me during the march. They do not want to kill Marathas, but want to target me. I will accept death, but I will not surrender,” Jarange said while addressing supporters and media persons at the protest site in Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district.
He urged supporters who were afraid not to join the march, but made an emotional appeal to them to travel to Mumbai and, if necessary, join his funeral procession.
Targeting Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Jarange alleged that those in power were conspiring against him and claimed there was a plan to create trouble during his proposed march to Mumbai.
“We will have to respond when someone steps on the tail of a snake,” Jarange said, warning that his supporters could politically challenge some ministers.
He also claimed that some Maratha MLAs from the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena were calling his supporters and asking them not to participate in the march.
Jarange said he had earlier trusted Shinde and returned from Vashi in Navi Mumbai in January 2024 after the state government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on the Maratha quota demands.
“When we honoured Shinde, Marathas were dear to him. If Fadnavis accepts all our demands and wins the battle, what will happen to the others?” he asked.
Jarange also said he would not be intimidated by government inquiries against him or his associates.
He claimed that 58 lakh Kunbi records had been found and demanded that the government issue certificates to eligible Marathas.
One of Jarange's main demands is that the government issue a GR allowing Marathas to claim reservation available to the Kunbi community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, based on old records and gazette documents.
OBC groups have opposed the demand, arguing that extending the benefits to Marathas would affect their share of reservation benefits.
Jarange also said recent rains had brought relief to farmers after a difficult period and that agricultural work had largely been completed, making it possible for supporters to join the proposed Mumbai agitation.
On August 29 last year, Jarange had launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to reiterate his demand for Maratha reservation. The agitation led to chaos in parts of the city before it was called off after the government accepted some of his demands.
(With inputs from PTI)