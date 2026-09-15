Gujarat police bust interstate daylight housebreaking gang; mechanic held in Maharashtra

Gujarat’s Surat Crime Branch has cracked a housebreaking case in Varachha and exposed an interstate gang allegedly operating across Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the Crime Branch tracked down and arrested 36-year-old Ajaysingh Thakur, a car mechanic originally from Uttar Pradesh, working in Ambernath in Maharashtra. The breakthrough came after Rs 2.15 lakh worth of gold, silver jewellery and cash was stolen from a locked flat in Varachha on the afternoon of September 2, 2026.

According to the complaint filed at Varachha Police Station, the accused allegedly broke the main door lock, entered the apartment, targeted the cupboard safe and escaped with valuables within minutes.

Following the complaint, the Crime Branch intensified its investigation and received information that one of the suspected gang members was hiding in the Loknagari area of Ambernath East, Thane district.

A team immediately moved to Maharashtra and, after conducting local inquiries, apprehended Thakur near Big Cinemas in Ambernath West. He was subsequently brought to Surat for questioning. During interrogation, Thakur allegedly revealed the gang's operation and the role of its alleged kingpin, Trilok alias Rahul Bhatia, a native of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the investigation, the four accused had travelled from Maharashtra to Surat and stayed at a hotel before carrying out the thefts.

The gang allegedly used an Activa scooter stolen from Valsad by Farukh alias Guddu Shaikh, which had been parked near Sardar Market in Surat. Using the scooter, Thakur and Bhatia allegedly travelled to Varachha, broke into the targeted flat and stole gold and silver jewellery.

However, their subsequent attempt in Piplod reportedly yielded nothing after they broke into another locked flat. The gang had also allegedly conducted reconnaissance in Ghoddod Road, Pal-Gauravpath and Palanpur, indicating that multiple residential areas were under their watch.

Investigators have also found an extensive criminal history linked to the alleged gang members. Bhatia, described as a habitual offender, has reportedly been booked in around nine housebreaking and theft cases registered across Ahmedabad, Valsad and Surat, including cases at Shahpur, Madhavpura, Maninagar, Nikol, Dungra, Vapi Town and Chokbazar police stations.

Meanwhile, other alleged associates, Afzal Chaudhary and Faruk Shaikh, are also facing serious criminal cases in Mumbai, including attempted murder and other offences.

The Surat Crime Branch has initiated further legal proceedings against Thakur and is preparing to hand him over to Varachha Police for detailed investigation into the theft and the gang's wider activities.