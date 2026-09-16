Aaditya Thackeray denies knowing Disha Salian, calls links to case ‘character assassination’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had “never met” Disha Salian and described attempts to link his name to her death as “character assassination”, news agency ANI reported.

His remarks came after the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the 2020 case.

Taking to X, Thackeray said his name had been repeatedly linked to the case and alleged that the attempts were a deliberate, evidence-free effort to damage his reputation.

“Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years,” he said.

Thackeray also alleged that a continued campaign against him should not affect the investigation, saying media debates and “media trials” could not change the facts.

“The relentless smear campaign run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence and truth is highly unfortunate. Loud TV debates and media trials do not change the facts. Let the official re-investigation proceed without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives,” he said.