CBI assigns Seema Pahuja to probe Disha Salian death case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has entrusted IPS officer Seema Pahuja with probing the 2020 death of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after registering an FIR in the case.

Salian died after falling from the 14th floor of her residential apartment on June 8, 2020, eight days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The case came into the spotlight again after six years, with several prominent names likely to be examined.

The Mumbai Police had earlier termed Salian’s death a suicide. Her father, Satish Salian, later approached the Bombay High Court, which directed the CBI to register an FIR and conduct a probe.

Pahuja is currently posted as Superintendent of Police in the Special Crime Unit at the CBI headquarters in Delhi. She has worked with the agency for decades and has handled complex criminal investigations involving forensic, witness and documentary evidence.

Pahuja was also part of the CBI team that investigated the 2024 RG Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata. She was associated with the agency’s investigation into the 2017 death and alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh, commonly known as the Gudiya case, as well as the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Pahuja has received recognition for her investigative work, including two gold medals for outstanding investigation between 2007 and 2018. In 2021, she was also reported to have received the CBI’s gold medal for Best Investigating Officer.