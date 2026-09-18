Sharad Pawar urges Maharashtra CM to declare drought, seeks Rs 50,000 per hectare for affected farmers

MUMBAI: NCP(SP) chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare a drought in the state and announce financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare for affected farmers and Rs 25,000 for each farm labourer family.

Responding to Pawar’s letter, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said farmers would not be left in the lurch and that the government would stand firmly with those affected by drought-like conditions.

Shinde said the process of assessing crop damage had begun, with officials conducting panchnamas to record the extent of losses, and that farmers would receive assistance based on the damage assessed.

Pawar said the severity of the situation warranted an immediate drought declaration without waiting for the formal criteria to be met.

According to Pawar, 31 of Maharashtra’s 36 districts received below-average rainfall, resulting in a 19 per cent decline in sowing compared with last year and adversely affecting pulse crops. He urged the state government to immediately implement drought-relief measures.

Pawar also demanded financial assistance of at least Rs 50,000 per hectare for affected farmers and Rs 25,000 for each farm labourer family, saying their livelihoods depended on agriculture.