‘Unfortunate’ people still prefer male child, says Bombay HC; denies bail to man accused of drowning granddaughter

The Bombay High Court has denied bail to a man accused of drowning his one-month-old granddaughter, observing that it was “deeply unfortunate” that people continued to prefer male children nearly 80 years after Independence.

Justice MM Nerlikar of the Nagpur Bench rejected the bail plea of Gopinath Janku Pradhan in an order passed on September 9.

The police registered a case against Pradhan in Gadchiroli district in 2023 on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. He was accused of drowning his granddaughter in a tub as the family allegedly did not want another girl child. The infant was the second daughter of his son and daughter-in-law.

“The family, all accused in the case, made a hue and cry that someone killed the child and created a scene that some animal may have taken away the infant,” the court said. It also noted that the child was cremated in haste.

A local resident, suspecting foul play, informed the police, following which the infant’s body was exhumed. The post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be asphyxia due to drowning.

Seeking bail, Pradhan claimed innocence and pointed out that the child’s mother, who is also an accused in the case, had already been granted bail.

Rejecting the plea, the court said the conduct of the accused and the manner in which the crime was allegedly committed did not warrant relief.

(With inputs from PTI)