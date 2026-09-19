Dry fruits served at Maharashtra drought review meeting spark row, opposition slams government

MUMBAI: A high-level meeting called by the Maharashtra government to discuss a mitigation plan for drought-affected farmers has sparked controversy after a video showing ministers and elected representatives eating cashews and almonds during the meeting went viral on social media.
The meeting was held at the Nanded collectorate in the Marathwada region to discuss measures for farmers affected by the erratic monsoon. However, the serving of dry fruits to those attending the meeting drew criticism from opposition leaders and social activists, who questioned the lack of concrete decisions on assistance for drought-hit farmers.
The meeting was attended by District Guardian Minister Atul Save, Minister Meghana Bordikar, Nanded Congress MP Ravindra Chavan, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, MP Ramrao Wadkute, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Jalna MP Kalyan Kale and district MLAs, including Pratap Patil Chikhalikar and Hemant Patil. BJP MP Ashok Chavan attended the meeting virtually.
The video showed plates containing cashews and almonds being served to the participants. After the video went viral, the dry-fruit plates were removed.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav, who was seen eating the dry fruits, said he had consumed whatever was served at the meeting.
“If a food plate is offered to me, how can I deny it?” Jadhav said, adding that the controversy was uncalled for.
Former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking the declaration of drought and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare for drought-affected farmers. He also sought Rs 24,000 for each farm-labour family dependent on agriculture for its livelihood.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticised the government, saying the dry-fruit episode showed a lack of seriousness towards farmers facing drought and worrying about their livestock.
He called for immediate steps, including a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly to discuss the drought, mitigation measures and a relief package.
Opposition leaders and social activists also criticised the government over the incident, saying the prolonged dry spell had affected farmers' livelihoods while ministers, MPs and MLAs were being served dry fruits at a meeting convened to address the crisis.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the government would provide assistance to farmers and said mitigation measures would be discussed and taken.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was inappropriate to serve dry fruits at a meeting where serious issues were being discussed.
Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat blamed the officers who arranged the refreshments, saying the participants had not decided the menu. He said the Nanded collectorate officials had selected it and should have understood the gravity of the situation.