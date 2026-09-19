Dry fruits served at Maharashtra drought review meeting spark row, opposition slams government

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav, who was seen eating the dry fruits, said he had consumed whatever was served at the meeting.

“If a food plate is offered to me, how can I deny it?” Jadhav said, adding that the controversy was uncalled for.

Former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking the declaration of drought and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare for drought-affected farmers. He also sought Rs 24,000 for each farm-labour family dependent on agriculture for its livelihood.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticised the government, saying the dry-fruit episode showed a lack of seriousness towards farmers facing drought and worrying about their livestock.

He called for immediate steps, including a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly to discuss the drought, mitigation measures and a relief package.

Opposition leaders and social activists also criticised the government over the incident, saying the prolonged dry spell had affected farmers' livelihoods while ministers, MPs and MLAs were being served dry fruits at a meeting convened to address the crisis.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the government would provide assistance to farmers and said mitigation measures would be discussed and taken.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was inappropriate to serve dry fruits at a meeting where serious issues were being discussed.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat blamed the officers who arranged the refreshments, saying the participants had not decided the menu. He said the Nanded collectorate officials had selected it and should have understood the gravity of the situation.