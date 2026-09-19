IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide after being caught using ChatGPT during exam

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay died by suicide in his hostel room after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone during an examination, police said on Saturday.

According to a statement from IIT Bombay, Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, had uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to find answers during the exam.

Wakode was a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department, police said.

He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in Hostel Number 4 on the Powai campus on Friday, an official said.

The Powai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The preliminary police probe report revealed that the student was battling depression, and it noted that there was no immediate evidence of external foul play.

The death is the third reported case of suicide at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai in seven months.

In February, a second-year student died by suicide in a hostel. In July 2026, at the beginning of the new semester, a 20-year-old second-year BTech student also died by suicide.

Officials at the institute reportedly claimed that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

Following the discussion, the student went back to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room, a report said.

Students soon launched a protest demanding a detailed probe into the circumstances that led to the suicide. The students alleged the authorities are not focusing on their mental health concerns.

However, the deceased student's father, Ravindra Wakode, alleged that their son was subjected to ‘Institutional torture’ and ‘casteism’ on campus. Mr. Wakode joined the student protest at IIT Bombay Campus and demanded the immediate arrest of the people who are responsible for his son's death.

Police have deployed personnel on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said that the investigation in the case is underway.

"Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution," he told reporters.

Asked about the nature of the students' demands, the DCP said, "The students have internal administrative issues which the IIT administration has addressed in the past as well, and the administration is actively speaking with the students right now too."

He added that while some protesters had dispersed, others remained on the ground as talks continued. "Some students are still protesting, and efforts are being made to speak with them as well," he said.