Breaking barriers, saving lives: Trans people turn emergency first responders in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

KOLHAPUR: In Kolhapur’s lanes, a quiet transformation is taking root as a group of trans people, long confined to the margins of begging and exclusion, are stepping forward as first responders, channelling their strength and care to protect lives in emergencies and find dignity.

The Kolhapur District Disaster Management Authority in Maharashtra has trained 15 trans persons in flood management, search and rescue, first aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), in an initiative officials claimed to be the first of its kind in the country.

The first batch underwent a three-day training programme in May, covering practical aspects of disaster response, including operating inflatable rescue boats, rescuing people from water and administering first aid and CPR. The volunteers have since undergone further practice sessions.

The idea grew out of the administration's interaction with the transperson community during the COVID-19 pandemic, District Disaster Management Officer Prasad Sankpal told PTI.

"During COVID-19, they were in a very difficult situation. We had supported them with rations, packed food and, in some cases, financial assistance through voluntary organisations. That was when we came in close contact with them," he said.

Sankpal said he began considering the possibility of involving members of the community in disaster management in 2023, but it took time for the idea to gain acceptance.

"There was some hesitation in their minds - whether they would be able to do it. I kept communicating with them and showed them examples of our Aapda Mitra and Aapda Sakhi volunteers," he stated.

The training was eventually taken up with the help of Maitri, a trans persons' organisation led by Mayuri Alvekar.