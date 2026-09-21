Maharashtra

20-year-old engineering student killed, father injured in Maharashtra’s Beed hit-and-run

The deceased, identified as Rohini Mahadev Naikwade, was a resident of Devdi in Wadwani tehsil and was pursuing an engineering course in Pune.
Image of a crime scene used for representational purposes only.
Image of a crime scene used for representational purposes only.File photo
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

A 20-year-old engineering student was killed and her father seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Wadwani at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Rohini Mahadev Naikwade, was a resident of Devdi in Wadwani tehsil and was pursuing an engineering course in Pune.

According to police, Rohini was travelling with her father on a motorcycle from Devdi to Wadwani on Saturday night to catch a private bus to Pune when an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their two-wheeler.

Both were injured in the collision. Rohini sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to the district hospital for treatment. Her father is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved in the crash and establish the circumstances that led to the accident, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Maharashtra
killed
hit-and-run

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com