20-year-old engineering student killed, father injured in Maharashtra’s Beed hit-and-run

A 20-year-old engineering student was killed and her father seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Wadwani at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Rohini Mahadev Naikwade, was a resident of Devdi in Wadwani tehsil and was pursuing an engineering course in Pune.

According to police, Rohini was travelling with her father on a motorcycle from Devdi to Wadwani on Saturday night to catch a private bus to Pune when an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their two-wheeler.