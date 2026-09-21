20-year-old engineering student killed, father injured in Maharashtra’s Beed hit-and-run

A 20-year-old engineering student was killed and her father seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Monday.
The accident took place near Wadwani at around 9.30pm on Saturday.
The deceased, identified as Rohini Mahadev Naikwade, was a resident of Devdi in Wadwani tehsil and was pursuing an engineering course in Pune.
According to police, Rohini was travelling with her father on a motorcycle from Devdi to Wadwani on Saturday night to catch a private bus to Pune when an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their two-wheeler.
Both were injured in the collision. Rohini sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to the district hospital for treatment. Her father is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.
Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved in the crash and establish the circumstances that led to the accident, police added.
(With inputs from PTI)