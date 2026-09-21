IIT Bombay issues apology, takes back its 'ChatGPT' statement linking student's suicide

After the Maharashtra government handed over the IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's suicide probe to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the institute backtracked on its earlier statements, in which it claimed that the deceased cheated in an exam using ChatGPT, linking his death to it.

The institute issued a fresh statement on social media platform X, withdrawing all its statements about the suicide of the second-year engineering student and apologised.

“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities,” read the post.

It further stated, “In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process.”

The IIT Bombay also clarified that its Director, Shireesh Kedare, who was earlier seen in a viral video of resigning from his post in connection with Wakode's suicide, has not resigned and assured that a fair and impartial probe has been carried out in this case.

Wakode died by suicide after falling from his 14th-floor apartment. This is the fourth suicide in the last seven months at IIT Bombay.

The deceased's father alleged that his son was a bright student since his school days and even got good marks in the first year of his engineering. He alleged abetment to suicide and harassment.