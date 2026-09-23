Heated exchange between professor & IIT-B student: police

MUMBAI: Police investigation into the death of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode has revealed that a verbal confrontation took place between him and exam supervisor Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla in the examination hall, after which Wakode left the place and was found hanging in his room later.

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has taken possession of the relevant CCTV footage from September 18, the day of the incident. Police sources say that it reveals that Wakode was seen in examination hall between 12.30 pm and 12.45 pm, while the paper was scheduled to end at 1 pm. The student went to his room at around 1:25 pm.

An officer said, “The footage shows that the student in question is bending a bit and peeping at something in his pocket. It can also be seen in the footage that Doolla was questioning Wakode. Doolla later took Wakode to the side away from other students, where a verbal confrontation took place between them.”

He said that the footage does not clearly establish whether Wakode had used ChatGPT on his mobile phone to upload the question paper to seek answers. “We are closely watching the CCTV footage and sending the mobile phone for forensic audit to unravel the sequence of events,” the officer said, requesting anonymity. He added, “We have checked Wakode’s chats to see if he had contacted anyone or if they contain something that sheds light on his state of mind.”