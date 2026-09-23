Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe welcomes Bollywood actors' support for food safety crackdown

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has been in the spotlight for his crackdown on food adulteration and hygiene violations, on Wednesday welcomed Bollywood actors Preity Zinta and Mallika Sherawat's support for his actions.

Zinta was recently spotted wearing a black T-shirt that read "Team Tukaram Mundhe".

When asked, she said, "It is time to celebrate these heroes."

Mallika Sherawat has shared a viral video in which she praises the senior IAS officer for his strict food safety inspections and crackdown on hygiene violations.

Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Twinkle Khanna have also voiced appreciation for Mundhe's strict enforcement and honest work.

On Zinta wearing a T-shirt that read "Team Tukaram Mundhe", the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner said, "No, I haven't spoken to her personally, nor have we talked over the phone.

But I am grateful that she mentioned Team Tukaram Mundhe."

"I feel that people with good intentions exist at every level and in every sector of society.

A team should be formed around these good causes; good ideas, thoughts, and actions should be promoted," Mundhe told PTI Videos.

"Simply wearing a T-shirt with 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' is not enough.

Merely displaying the title won't suffice; the actual work must be done, and the right mindset must be adopted," Mundhe said.