Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe welcomes Bollywood actors' support for food safety crackdown

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has been in the spotlight for his crackdown on food adulteration and hygiene violations, on Wednesday welcomed Bollywood actors Preity Zinta and Mallika Sherawat's support for his actions.
Zinta was recently spotted wearing a black T-shirt that read "Team Tukaram Mundhe".
When asked, she said, "It is time to celebrate these heroes."
Mallika Sherawat has shared a viral video in which she praises the senior IAS officer for his strict food safety inspections and crackdown on hygiene violations.
Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Twinkle Khanna have also voiced appreciation for Mundhe's strict enforcement and honest work.
On Zinta wearing a T-shirt that read "Team Tukaram Mundhe", the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner said, "No, I haven't spoken to her personally, nor have we talked over the phone.
But I am grateful that she mentioned Team Tukaram Mundhe."
"I feel that people with good intentions exist at every level and in every sector of society.
A team should be formed around these good causes; good ideas, thoughts, and actions should be promoted," Mundhe told PTI Videos.
"Simply wearing a T-shirt with 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' is not enough.
Merely displaying the title won't suffice; the actual work must be done, and the right mindset must be adopted," Mundhe said.
All the good people working in various fields need to come together to combat issues regarding food safety, he said.
"The aim should be to move society forward; so, if that is the context in which it was written, then it is a good thing and deserves to go further," he said.
"We see many social media posts and celebrities as well as ordinary people acknowledging and appreciating the work.
Some reels and video content reaches me.
I can't see them all, it is not possible," Mundhe said.
In a recent video she posted on social media, Mallika Sherawat was seen eating idli and chutney and thanking Mundhe in a mix of Hindi and Marathi.
She said, "Aap ki wajah se ab main shanti se khana kha sakti hu...Aap ki nazro se kuch bachta nahi" (Because of you, I can now eat in peace knowing your strict rules keep us safe; nothing escapes your attention).
Thanking her, Mundhe said, "I believe that every citizen must keep 'nazar' (vigilant eye) on items that are adulterated, unsafe, or unhealthy, specifically those high in fat, sugar, or salt that could harm one's health."
"I am trying to do my part and carry out my responsibility.
However, I feel this isn't just a task for one individual; it is a team effort," he said.
Twinkle Khanna found a humorous way to react to Mundhe's food safety crackdown.
She wrote about the fear surrounding FDA inspections and wondered what would happen if Mundhe inspected her home.
She joked about the FDA team finding a packet of "Shahi Masala" that had supposedly expired around the time of the Mughal Empire.
(With inputs from PTI)