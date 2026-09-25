AIIMS Nagpur doctors protest assault on colleague, seek end to ‘VIP culture’

A resident doctor was allegedly attacked by four people inside the ICU on Tuesday following the death of a relative during treatment.

The accused were identified as Tejpal Singh, Uday Singh, Shubham Singh and Sumedh Singh.

A case was registered against them under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

However, in a letter to the Executive Director of AIIMS Nagpur, the Resident Doctors Association demanded that the institute itself file complaints in such cases.

The association also called for the immediate arrest of the alleged attackers and reiterated its demand for a “no special treatment policy”.

It alleged that the accused in the present case had invoked the name of a politician.

(With inputs from PTI)