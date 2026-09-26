Maharashtra declares 265 talukas out of 358 drought-hit as rainfall deficit cripples crops

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued a Government Resolution (GR) declaring drought in 265 out of 368 talukas across the state. Various drought mitigation measures and benefits will now be applicable in these areas.
According to the GR, Trigger-1 has been declared in 265 talukas where the prescribed drought parameters have been met. District collectors in the respective districts have been directed to conduct panchnamas (crop-damage assessments) in these areas.
The state government has a three-stage trigger matrix for declaring drought, based on meteorological and other parameters. Based on the assessment under Trigger-1, drought has been declared in 265 talukas across Maharashtra.
The district-wise breakup of the drought-declared talukas is as follows:
Raigad has one taluka declared drought-affected, while Ratnagiri has three, Sindhudurg eight, Nashik ten, Dhule four, Jalgaon 15, Nandurbar six, Ahilyanagar 14, Pune eight, Solapur 11, Sangli four, Satara six, Kolhapur six, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar nine, Jalna eight, Beed 11, Latur ten, Dharashiv eight, Nanded 14, Parbhani nine, Hingoli five, Buldhana 13, Amravati 14, Akola seven, Washim six, Yavatmal 16, Wardha seven, Nagpur 14, Bhandara three, Gondia one, Chandrapur 12 and Gadchiroli two talukas.
The decision to declare drought in 265 talukas was taken after the state government received a consolidated preliminary report on the drought situation in Maharashtra. According to the GR, the prevailing conditions in these talukas meet the Trigger-1 criteria for declaring drought.
The state government has initiated various mitigation measures in the 265 drought-declared talukas. These include waiver of land revenue, restructuring of farmers’ crop loans, a stay on the recovery of crop loans, waiver of electricity bills for agricultural pumps, and exemption from school and college fees for students from drought-affected areas.
The GR further states that the state government will undertake rural employment-related programmes to generate local employment in the affected areas.
The government will also start drinking-water tanker supplies in drought-affected areas wherever required. It has also decided not to halt work related to providing electricity connections to agricultural pumps.
The government will ensure the supply of foodgrains to farmers and agricultural labourers whose livelihoods depend on farming and agricultural work.
According to the GR, fodder camps will also be established to ensure adequate fodder for livestock in the drought-declared areas.
Moreover, works related to the development of check dams will be undertaken, and plans will be prepared to ensure adequate drinking water for people and water for livestock in the affected regions.