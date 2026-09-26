Maharashtra declares 265 talukas out of 358 drought-hit as rainfall deficit cripples crops

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued a Government Resolution (GR) declaring drought in 265 out of 368 talukas across the state. Various drought mitigation measures and benefits will now be applicable in these areas.

According to the GR, Trigger-1 has been declared in 265 talukas where the prescribed drought parameters have been met. District collectors in the respective districts have been directed to conduct panchnamas (crop-damage assessments) in these areas.

The state government has a three-stage trigger matrix for declaring drought, based on meteorological and other parameters. Based on the assessment under Trigger-1, drought has been declared in 265 talukas across Maharashtra.

The district-wise breakup of the drought-declared talukas is as follows:

Raigad has one taluka declared drought-affected, while Ratnagiri has three, Sindhudurg eight, Nashik ten, Dhule four, Jalgaon 15, Nandurbar six, Ahilyanagar 14, Pune eight, Solapur 11, Sangli four, Satara six, Kolhapur six, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar nine, Jalna eight, Beed 11, Latur ten, Dharashiv eight, Nanded 14, Parbhani nine, Hingoli five, Buldhana 13, Amravati 14, Akola seven, Washim six, Yavatmal 16, Wardha seven, Nagpur 14, Bhandara three, Gondia one, Chandrapur 12 and Gadchiroli two talukas.

The decision to declare drought in 265 talukas was taken after the state government received a consolidated preliminary report on the drought situation in Maharashtra. According to the GR, the prevailing conditions in these talukas meet the Trigger-1 criteria for declaring drought.