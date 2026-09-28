'Village for Sale’: Parched hamlet's desperate plea amid water crisis in Maharashtra

SOLAPUR: Desperate for water and watching their farms and wells dry up, residents of a village in Maharashtra's Solapur district have put up a striking banner declaring "Village for Sale", pricing their parched hamlet solely in water.

This unusual form of protest by 7,000 residents of Tulshi in Madha tehsil follows decades of government plans and assurances that have not materialised.

Incomplete excavation work on the Sina-Madha Lift Irrigation Scheme has left their village dry for several years, forcing them to depend entirely on water tankers.

"The village faces water scarcity every year. Though the canals of the Sina-Madha scheme pass close to the village, we don't benefit from it. By putting up the board saying 'Village for Sale, Price: Water', we are trying to draw the government's attention to our plight," said Sharad More, sarpanch of Tulshi.

Villagers launched a hunger strike on September 14 demanding water and later staged a 'thali-naad' (beating of utensils) protest outside the Madha tehsil office. They have warned of intensifying the agitation if the issue is not resolved.

More had earlier said that around 800 metres of excavation work near the seventh and eighth outlets of the Sina-Madha scheme has remained incomplete for the past 26 years.

The excavation work, if completed, can permanently resolve Tulshi's water problem, he had said.

According to residents, the village is already dependent on water tankers and the inadequate rainfall this monsoon has further aggravated the shortage.

Although works have been undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the scheme has not been effective, as the local water source has dried up, they said.