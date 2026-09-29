Maharashtra FDA tightens infant food norms, bans free samples, influencer promotion

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday issued a comprehensive compliance order for infant food products, including formula milk, mandating prominent warnings such as "Mother's Milk is Best for Your Baby" and prohibiting their promotion through free samples, gifts, cashback, influencers and social media.

The food safety watchdog stipulated fines of up to Rs 10 lakh for violations, including misleading advertisements and substandard food. It also prohibited advertising of formula milk and infant foods, as well as free samples, gifts, cashback, influencer promotions and social-media promotions.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the order applies to infant milk foods, follow-up formula, complementary and traditional baby foods, foods for special medical purposes and feeding bottles, covering the supply chain from manufacturers to e-commerce platforms.

"Every package must display "IMPORTANT NOTICE & MOTHER'S MILK IS BEST FOR YOUR BABY" prominently on the front. Complementary foods are to be introduced only after six months. Images of infants or women are prohibited, as are terms such as "humanised," "maternalised," "complete food," and "health food"," Mundhe stated.

Packages must include feeding instructions and state that complementary foods should be started only after six months (of baby's birth), the IAS officer said.

The order has come into immediate effect and applies to every manufacturer, brand owner, importer, repacker, distributor, retailer, pharmacy, hospital supplier and e-commerce platform dealing in infant formula, milk food, follow-up formula, complementary baby food, traditional food, food for special medical purposes for infants and feeding bottles, he said.