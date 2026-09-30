Consider voter documents sent via WhatsApp during SIR, verify at home if needed: Maharashtra CEO to BLOs

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam has directed poll officials to consider voter documents received via WhatsApp during the ongoing SIR exercise and asked Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to visit households for verification, if required, an official said on Wednesday.

People can respond to notices generated from the ECINet software by sending their required documents on WhatsApp to BLOs, the official in the state poll body said.

"The BLOs have been asked to visit homes for verification of the documents sent, if required," he said.

Officials earlier said Chockalingam has requested the Election Commission for changes in the ECINet software to allow Electoral Registration officers (EROs) to use their discretion regarding anomalies in electoral rolls.

The Opposition Congress has, however, alleged that the statutory powers of EROs to decide voter eligibility were being diluted through the ECINet system.