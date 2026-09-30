Drought: Maharashtra cabinet panel orders banks not to visit farmers for loan recovery

Amid the ongoing drought, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has instructed banks to refrain from visiting farmers’ homes to recover outstanding loans. He has also directed officials to examine the possibility of requesting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue guidelines putting such recovery actions on hold.

At a meeting of the drought relief cabinet sub-committee chaired by Bawankule on Tuesday, authorities were instructed to impose a 10 per cent reduction in water supply across urban areas. The panel also directed officials to preserve the saved water as a reserve to meet requirements through June next year, an official statement said.

An official statement said that 560 tankers are currently being used to supply water across Maharashtra. Members of the panel also stressed the need for advance planning to ensure adequate drinking water is available for the next 10 months, until the arrival of the following monsoon.

The state government has classified 265 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas, accounting for nearly 74 per cent of the state, as drought-affected following a shortfall in rainfall. It has also announced a range of relief measures, including restructuring of crop loans, waivers or concessions on land revenue, and subsidies on electricity bills.

It has activated 'Trigger-1' under its manual for drought management 2016 (updated in 2020) and Drought Management Code to declare drought conditions and initiate relief.

Trigger-1 is the first stage in the state's drought framework, activated by a rainfall deficit of more than 25 per cent combined with a prolonged dry spell of 21 days.

According to Principal Secretary Vinita Ved Singhal, scarcity conditions have been reported in 265 talukas of the state based on information received from divisional commissioners.

Drought conditions have become evident under the 'Trigger-1' criteria, while 43 talukas have qualified under 'Trigger-2'.

The required Government Resolution (GR) should be issued without waiting for procedural delays for the 43 talukas and other affected areas, she stressed.

Trigger-2 is the second-stage assessment phase that evaluates the severity and actual impact of a drought using concrete physical and agricultural indicators.

The key indicators include extent of crop-sown area and overall crop condition/damage, status of groundwater levels and major reservoir or surface water storage.

Bawankule directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed for recovery of crop loans during the crisis.

He also asked Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal to ascertain whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could issue a circular regarding suspension of loan recovery.

District collectors and police officials should be instructed to ensure that banks and credit societies do not approach farmers for recovery of crop loans, the minister said.