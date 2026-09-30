Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 to remain shut for four years

NEW DELHI: In a major development that could significantly affect passengers, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Wednesday announced that Terminal 1 (T1) would be shut for flight operations from October 25 until 2029-30.
MIAL said airlines affected by the closure can shift operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) or temporarily suspend them. The redevelopment is being undertaken in line with a directive issued by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).
Mumbai airport's two terminals currently handle an average of 950 flights a day, with 53 international and seven domestic airlines operating from the airport. T1 handled nearly 15 million passengers in the financial year 2025-26, while T2 handled 40 million.
AERA fixes aeronautical tariffs and other service charges at major airports. Sources said it had directed the demolition of the 84-year-old T1, but the work could not be undertaken in the absence of an alternative facility.
An MIAL spokesperson said the demolition and reconstruction of T1 had been scheduled during the current control period under AERA's tariff order. Although the work was originally planned to begin in mid-2025, MIAL deferred it due to the lack of an alternative operating facility for airlines.
The spokesperson said with NMIA now operational, airlines have an alternative within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
MIAL said stakeholders, including airlines, had been informed that redevelopment of T1 would commence in January 2027.
The airport operator added that the transition would be temporary and that airlines' historic slot rights would be "honoured" once the new terminal becomes operational. Slot rights refer to an airline's permission to land or take off during a specific time period.
Both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are owned by the Adani Group. The decision came as a surprise to several stakeholders at Mumbai airport.
“AERA today asked us to implement the demolition immediately. Hence, we are forced to go ahead with the move at the earliest possible time, which will be next month,” a source familiar with the matter said.
MIAL had planned the demolition of T1 since January 2018, but the project could not proceed, said sources.
Sources said some domestic flights are expected to be shifted to T2, while a few international flights currently operating from T2 could move to Navi Mumbai airport. Akasa Air has already begun shifting its operations, while discussions with other airlines are underway.
A source said, “We have the capacity to handle up to 200 lakh (20 million) passengers presently, and we have handled 30 lakh since our inception. So, we have the capability to handle it."
To boost international traffic at Navi Mumbai, AERA on September 8 issued an order waiving landing charges for new international routes operating from the airport. It also announced concessions for the second and third years by amending an earlier order.