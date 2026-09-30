Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 to remain shut for four years

NEW DELHI: In a major development that could significantly affect passengers, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Wednesday announced that Terminal 1 (T1) would be shut for flight operations from October 25 until 2029-30.

MIAL said airlines affected by the closure can shift operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) or temporarily suspend them. The redevelopment is being undertaken in line with a directive issued by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).

Mumbai airport's two terminals currently handle an average of 950 flights a day, with 53 international and seven domestic airlines operating from the airport. T1 handled nearly 15 million passengers in the financial year 2025-26, while T2 handled 40 million.

AERA fixes aeronautical tariffs and other service charges at major airports. Sources said it had directed the demolition of the 84-year-old T1, but the work could not be undertaken in the absence of an alternative facility.

An MIAL spokesperson said the demolition and reconstruction of T1 had been scheduled during the current control period under AERA's tariff order. Although the work was originally planned to begin in mid-2025, MIAL deferred it due to the lack of an alternative operating facility for airlines.

The spokesperson said with NMIA now operational, airlines have an alternative within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

MIAL said stakeholders, including airlines, had been informed that redevelopment of T1 would commence in January 2027.

The airport operator added that the transition would be temporary and that airlines' historic slot rights would be "honoured" once the new terminal becomes operational. Slot rights refer to an airline's permission to land or take off during a specific time period.