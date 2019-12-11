Home States Odisha

Odisha has second-highest drug rehabilitation centres

The State has received Rs 20.38 crore in last 3 years under prevention of Alcoholism and Substance (Drugs) Abuse scheme.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has second-highest number of Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCAs) after Maharashtra and has received Rs 20.38 crore of Central assistance in the last three years under the Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance (Drugs) Abuse scheme.

Replying to an unstarred question, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said while highest 70 IRCAs have been assisted in Maharashtra, 41 IRCAs have received assistance under the Central scheme.

Among the southern States, 36 rehabilitation centres in Karnataka, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 23 in Kerala, 12 in Andhra Pradesh and 11 in Telangana have received the assistance.

Surprisingly, the number of IRCAs in States like Assam and Punjab, which report maximum drug-related cases, is less in comparison to other parts of the country.

While only 27 rehabilitation centres in Punjab and 26 in Assam have been assisted, 28 centres in Uttar Pradesh, 25 in Madhya Pradesh and 21 in Rajasthan have got the Central aid.

The Minister informed that the Centre has disbursed Rs 175.66 crore to all States and UTs between 2016-17 and 2018-19, Maharashtra being at the top with Rs 30.06 crore. Odisha has been released Rs 20.38 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu Rs 10.01 crore, Karnataka Rs 12.07 crore, Kerala Rs 10.52 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 5.83 crore and Telangana Rs 2.95 crore.

Drug and substance abuse is a serious problem affecting the social fabric of the country. Since regular consumption of drugs leads to drugs dependence, some drug compounds lead to neuropsychiatric disorder.

Kataria said a national survey conducted last year to collect extent and pattern of substance use revealed that 14.8 crore children and adolescents, aged between 10 and 17 years are using various psychoactive substances, opioids being the favourite among highest 40 lakh users followed by alcohol and inhalants (30 lakh each).

The study found 22.1 crore adult, aged 18 to 75 years, drug users in the country. While the number of alcohol users topped the chart with 15.1 crore, there are 2.9 crore cannabis users, 1.1 crore sedatives users, 60 lakh inhalant and 10 lakh cocaine users.

“The survey indicates that there are wide variations in the extent and prevalence of substance use in different States and between various substances. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) for 2018-2025. The plan aims at reduction of consequences of drug abuse through a multi-pronged strategy,” he added.

