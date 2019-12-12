Home States Odisha

Bulldozers ready to raze San Chhata Mutt

 Electricity supply was snapped before demolition began in the morning. Sources said it would take around three days to raze San Chhata Mutt to the ground.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:18 AM

By Express News Service

PURI: With Mangu Mutt completely razed on Wednesday, the bulldozers are now trained on San Chhata Mutt, next in the line of demolition to pave way for a 75-metre heritage and security corridor around Sri Jagannath temple.

Located in front of Dolabedi, the Ramanandi sect Digambar Mutt was founded in the late 17th century AD by Mahant Sant Ram Das during the reign of Gajapati Mukund Deb. In those times, Naga sadhus provided security to the temple and its deities. Around 100 Nagas guarded the four gates of the 12th-century shrine round-the-clock. There were several others who stayed in the mutt and always remained ready for combat.

The mutt acted as the custodian of Dolabedi till 1970. The responsibility of providing security to the temple has now been taken over by its administration and the police. The idols of Lord Ram, Hanuman, Sita Laxman and Jagannath are worshipped in a small temple on the mutt premises. A hotel and two shops running from the facility were vacated earlier. 

Sources said present Mahant of San Chhata Mutt Sri Rambhusan Das vacated the facility along with 25 sadhus after eviction notice was served to them by the administration.

Das said the administration has assured to preserve the temple in mutt and its deities along with the gaadi of the mahant.

He said the administration has also assured to allocate a piece of land to house devotees and sadhus of the mutt. Meanwhile, the temple and gaadi of the mahant at Mangu Mutt, whose demolition was vehemently protested by Sikhs, were spared by the administration. 

